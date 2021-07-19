ELECTIONS NULLIFICATION FEVER: Chakwera to Meet London Lawyers while in UK

President Lazarus Chakwera will seize the opportunity of his virtual meetings in the UK to meet two London lawyers who have been contacted to be part of his legal team in a case where opposition DPP is seeking nullification of the fresh presidential election last year.

According to a highly ranked government official, Chakwera wants to hire UK lawyers to work alongside Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe on the case because “he doesn’t trust Silungwe anymore”.

“Chakwera has made contacts with Allen & Overy, one of the top law firms in the UK who are within what they call Magic Circle law firms, to represent him in the case. The president is tensed with the case hence planning to hire UK lawyers,” revealed our source.

A Google search reveals that Magic Circle is an informal term for the five most prestigious law firms headquartered in London, the UK.

These firms are Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Linklaters, Slaughter and May.

Magic Circle members are extremely prestigious, and consistently rank among the highest earnings per partner and earnings per lawyer in the UK.

During the Monday briefings, State House Director of Communications Sean Kampondeni disclosed that Chakwera will be travelling to England for virtual education summit hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

However, Johnson will spend 10 days in self-isolation after his contact with a confirmed coronavirus case, his office said Sunday.

Johnson’s 10 Downing St. office said the prime minister and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak are self quarantined after both had met recently with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for the virus on Saturday.