NBS Bank Plc Revamps Its Digital Banking Offering

NBS Bank plc has upgraded its digital banking platform to provide easy banking solutions for both customers and prospective customers.

Branded EazyBank Reloaded 2.0, the multi-facility innovation is an upgrade of the NBS Mobile Banking system.

The new facility allows customers to have access to all vital mobile banking channels as conveniently as possible, according to NBS Bank Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, Tamanda Longwe.

“EazyBank is an umbrella term for the Bank’s digital banking offering that includes EazyMobile, EazyApp, EazyOnline, EazyCash (ATM), EazySwipe (POS), EazyCard (Debit and Credit).

The new mobile banking provides a seamless banking experience that answers customer convenience by providing vast self-service solutions and a wide range of products,” said Longwe in an interview yesterday.

Among the prominent new features of the facility, Longwe informed, is one known as EazyWApp which responds to the popularity and importance of WhatsApp these days.

“EazyWApp is a banking platform which will enable customers to do their banking transactions on WhatsApp, from making cash transfers, to bill payments and even service requests such as card or cheque book ordering,” said Longwe.

She said EazyBank Reloaded 2.0 has features that will facilitate customers’ payment for DSTV Box Office, Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DTRSS), Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb), Mzuzu University (Mzuni) and Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) on the mobile banking platforms.

“With the upgraded EazyApp, customers will be able to locate all NBS Service Centres as well as ATMs. It provides an ATM-Branch locator where Google and Apple Maps will provide directions to customer’s preferred service centres and ATMs,” said Longwe.

She also said, against popular expectation, which the facility is not exclusively for the Bank’s customers; non-NBS customers can also have access to EazyApp, EazyWapp and USSD by creating an NBS wallet.

“An NBS account holder sends money to a phone number and this automatically creates a wallet for the recipient, who can then carry out wide range of transactions, such as bills payments, funds transfer within and outside NBS Bank, airtime purchase, and ATM withdrawals, among others. A wallet can also be created by a Bank Pafupi agent,” said Longwe.