Connect on Linked in

LUNJI:

DPP MP for Nkhotakota North East Hon Martha Chanjo Lunji Mhone has succumbed to Covid 19 at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo has confirmed of the development on his Official Facebook page.

According to Kazombo, Lunji died last night after short illines.

Lunji Mhone once served as Minister of Labour during Peter Mutharika regime. She was also DPP chief whip in Parliament.

May Her Soul Rest in the Bosom of or Dear Lord!