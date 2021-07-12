Gospel Kazako Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Malawi’s Information Minister Gospel Kazako , who also doubles as government spokesperson, has tested positive to Covid-19.

Kazako, who is also President Lazarus Chakwera’s trusted errand boy, confirmed the development on Monday evening in an interview with Nation Online.

He said the positive test was confirmed today (Monday) at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe after going through three other tests a few days ago which all came out negative.

“The doctor told me that I am positive but recovering. In fact I am feeling much better now than a few days ago when I sought the tests which all came out negative,” said Kazako who has since gone on self-isolation.

In related development, in the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 232 new COVID-19 cases, 67 new recoveries.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 39,418 cases including 1,256 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.19%). Of these cases, 2,498 are imported infections and 36,920 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 33,921 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 86.1%) and 232 were lost to follow-up.