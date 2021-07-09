Meet Chakwera’s newly appointed Diplomats

The following persons are amongst those appointed as diplomats:

  1. Mr. Younous Abdul Karim Mia who has been posted Kuwait for a third time as an Ambassador (previously under Bingu Wa Mutharika; Joyce Banda and now Chakwera) – he is relative of Honourable Deputy Minister Abida Mia.
  2. Ms. Margaret Constance Kamoto – served as counsellor in Egypt for 12 years and is the mother in-law to the current Vice President)
  3. Violet Chakwera Mwasinga, Chakwera’s daughter, heading to Brussels in Belgium
  4. Dr Thomas John Bisika who has been posted in London, England – a close ally of Former President Joyce Banda.
  5. . Charles Peter Msosa – Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; previously served as the Ambassador to New York and a close ally of Joyce Banda
  6. Dr Agnes Mary Chimbiri – New York, USA; close ally of Joyce Banda
  7. Ms Stella Hauya Ndau – Pretoria, South Africa;
  8. Ms Esme Janet Chombo- Washington DC, USA
  9. Mr Allan Joseph Chimtedza- Beijing. The Malawi Ambassador to Japan and China earns 17,000 USD and the Deputy Ambassador 14,000 USD. This is excluding a 3,500 USD domestic help allowance and for the Deputy a 5,000 USD housing allowance. Malawi Ambassador to India earns 14k Amb And 12k for the deputy Dep
  10. Kingston CHIPHAMBANO- appointed as Deputy Ambassador to China. He served as a First Secretary in China before and is a close ally of Joyce Banda.
  11. Charles Msosa – USA
  12. Joseph Chikwemba another close ally and relative of Joyce Banda has been appointed as the Deputy Ambassador to Japan where he previously serviced as a counsellor.
  13. Agnes Patemba – Deputy High Commissioner to London.
  14. Deputy High Commissioner to Brussels will be Richard Chiputula.
  15. HRDC Billy Mayaya to Brussels as Counsellor.
  16. Leonard Malunga appointed to Brussels, Belgium as a First Secretary.
  17. Tiyamike Banda – appointed to Geneva, Switzerland – First Secretary
  18. Mayamiko Mwapasa appointed to Lusaka, Zambia – First Secretary
  19. Emma Banda – Berlin, Germany – First Secretary
  20. Elias Tsokalida – London, England – Counsellor
  21. Matilda Chunga – Tokyo, Japan – First Secretary
  22. Duwa Kandoje – London, England – First Secretary
  23. Roberta Msaka (daughter of former cabinet ministers and Ambassador, Bright Msaka)- Brazil – Counsellor
  24. Tadala Makato – Brazil – First Secretary
  25. Hellen Jimu – Washington D.C, USA- First Secretary
  26. Miller Chidzukudzuku – London, England – First Secretary (he is currently in Johannesburg as Acting Consul General but is a junior officer at P7 level at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
  27. Talinda Kausi – Pretoria (she is protocol) she has left already – First Secretary
  28. Frederick Malile- Beijing, China – he was in Zimbabwe – Counsellor
  29. Chikumbutso Mtengule – New York, USA – Counsellor
  30. Bester Chilombo – Tanzania – Counsellor
  31. James Nhlane – India – First Secretary”

