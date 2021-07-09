Meet Chakwera’s newly appointed Diplomats

The following persons are amongst those appointed as diplomats:
- Mr. Younous Abdul Karim Mia who has been posted Kuwait for a third time as an Ambassador (previously under Bingu Wa Mutharika; Joyce Banda and now Chakwera) – he is relative of Honourable Deputy Minister Abida Mia.
- Ms. Margaret Constance Kamoto – served as counsellor in Egypt for 12 years and is the mother in-law to the current Vice President)
- Violet Chakwera Mwasinga, Chakwera’s daughter, heading to Brussels in Belgium
- Dr Thomas John Bisika who has been posted in London, England – a close ally of Former President Joyce Banda.
- . Charles Peter Msosa – Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; previously served as the Ambassador to New York and a close ally of Joyce Banda
- Dr Agnes Mary Chimbiri – New York, USA; close ally of Joyce Banda
- Ms Stella Hauya Ndau – Pretoria, South Africa;
- Ms Esme Janet Chombo- Washington DC, USA
- Mr Allan Joseph Chimtedza- Beijing. The Malawi Ambassador to Japan and China earns 17,000 USD and the Deputy Ambassador 14,000 USD. This is excluding a 3,500 USD domestic help allowance and for the Deputy a 5,000 USD housing allowance. Malawi Ambassador to India earns 14k Amb And 12k for the deputy Dep
- Kingston CHIPHAMBANO- appointed as Deputy Ambassador to China. He served as a First Secretary in China before and is a close ally of Joyce Banda.
- Charles Msosa – USA
- Joseph Chikwemba another close ally and relative of Joyce Banda has been appointed as the Deputy Ambassador to Japan where he previously serviced as a counsellor.
- Agnes Patemba – Deputy High Commissioner to London.
- Deputy High Commissioner to Brussels will be Richard Chiputula.
- HRDC Billy Mayaya to Brussels as Counsellor.
- Leonard Malunga appointed to Brussels, Belgium as a First Secretary.
- Tiyamike Banda – appointed to Geneva, Switzerland – First Secretary
- Mayamiko Mwapasa appointed to Lusaka, Zambia – First Secretary
- Emma Banda – Berlin, Germany – First Secretary
- Elias Tsokalida – London, England – Counsellor
- Matilda Chunga – Tokyo, Japan – First Secretary
- Duwa Kandoje – London, England – First Secretary
- Roberta Msaka (daughter of former cabinet ministers and Ambassador, Bright Msaka)- Brazil – Counsellor
- Tadala Makato – Brazil – First Secretary
- Hellen Jimu – Washington D.C, USA- First Secretary
- Miller Chidzukudzuku – London, England – First Secretary (he is currently in Johannesburg as Acting Consul General but is a junior officer at P7 level at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
- Talinda Kausi – Pretoria (she is protocol) she has left already – First Secretary
- Frederick Malile- Beijing, China – he was in Zimbabwe – Counsellor
- Chikumbutso Mtengule – New York, USA – Counsellor
- Bester Chilombo – Tanzania – Counsellor
- James Nhlane – India – First Secretary”