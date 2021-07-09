MASS ACTION AGAINST CHAKWERA: The Servant Leadership has gone Bizarre

CHAKWERA: UNDER FIRE

We are turning a page and it seems the truth has now presented itself.

This leadership represents everything that Malawians rejected in the past.

1 ~ Impunity

2~ Carelessness with Public Resources

3~ Clueless on Economic Transformation

4~ Nepotism: Shameless appointment of friends, relatives, own children & members of own church 12 months is a Century in Politics.

We need to send President Chakwera a clear warning that unless he changes the flavor of his style of leadership, Malawians will exert enormous pressure on his administration that will lead into ungovernability and collapse of his administration.

Honeymoon is over. Let’s go to work. People have been patient, generous in understanding, polite and have defended him based on trust.

Our immediate demands;

1~ Don’t send your Daughter to Brussels as Member of Diplomatic Mission to represent Malawians

2 ~ Remove your Son in Law from State House Duty. Malawi is not a family farm somewhere in Kasiya.

We request the leadership to be sensitive, considerate and fair in its dealings. We have many able & capable citizens suitably qualified for such appointments.

Fellow Countrymen, we are giving President Chakwera and his cronies 3 working days or we embark on national mass action until the administration collapses.

We can’t take it anymore Ndawala pa Town……… Ine Ndwiiii……..