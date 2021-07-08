ECM Introduces New Dedza Bishop Peter Adrian Chifukwa To Chakwera

The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) has officially introduced the newly appointed Bishop of Dedza, Rev Father Peter Adrian Chifukwa to His Excellency the President Dr Lazarus Chakwera President of the Conference, His Grace Bishop Thomas Msusa led the delegation of Bishops who visited Kamuzu Palace to introduce the Bishop elect to President Chakwera.

Bishop elect Chifukwa was appointed by the Holy See on May 8, 2021 and replaces Bishop the late Emmanuel Kanyama who was called to glory on February 17, 2018.

In his remarks, His Excellency the President, congratulated the Bishop elect and thanked the Bishops for finding time to see him.

He assured the Catholic Church of his support as they continue to minister to the Malawian people. The consecration ceremony for the Bishop of Dedza Diocese will take place on July 31, 2021 at Bembeke Demonstration School from 9 am.