MultiChoice Malawi Changes I’ts Customer Care Line Number to 527

In an effort to further optimize customer service at all key touch points of the customer journey, MultiChoice Malawi will be changing the Customer Care line number to three simple digits, “527”.

This change will be effective from 8 July 2021. This is our way to ensure that our contact number is easier for customers to remember, saving them more time when they need to get in touch with us.

MultiChoice Malawi representatives are available on weekdays from 8:00 to 20:00, Saturday 8:00 to 17:00, Sunday’s 8:00 to 15:00 and Public Holiday’s at 9:00 to 15:00. Standard tariffs and call rates will still apply for in-bound callers.

MultiChoice continues to explore initiatives that will enhance customer service and to keep customers in control of their accounts, ensuring they stay connected from the comfort of their homes.

Easily service your account and pay or upgrade subscriptions, clear error codes and more, directly from the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps available for download on iOS and Android.