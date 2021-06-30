Vuwa Kaunda Humiliates Tonse Alliance, Judiciary, HRDC

VUWA NDI MACHINE AMAPANA

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Symon Vuwa Kaunda has retained his Nkhatabay Central Constituency humiliating Tonse Alliance, Judiciary and the clergy in the process.

The development has transpired in the early hours of today following the unofficial results for the by-election that has revealed that Kaunda has won back his seat in the national assembly with 5439 votes to 5223 votes for Raph Mhone of People’s Party (PP) of a 9 Parties backed up Tonse Alliance, recording a gap of 216 votes.



Speaking in an interview yesterday after casting his ballot at Nkhatabay community Hall polling center, Kaunda confidently stated that he was definitely going to carry the day as DPP has a strong hold in Nkhatabay central which drums up the needed support.

“He said, am certainly going to win the election because our Political party is very strong with a good structure.”

“This is just to prove that I already won back in 2019 and I will win again because the last election was not marred with irregularities.” He explained.



In April this year, the supreme Court of Malawi odered that their should be fresh election following an appeal from Raph Mhone of PP who petitioned the jury that the past parliamentary elections were not free and fair hence the re-run.



Meanwhile, the polling procedures are still being managed at the tally centre at St. Augustine Community Day secondary school where all the MEC materials and staff have been retreated to wrap up the exercise.

Nkhatabay central constituency also had a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate who has scooped 37 votes in all the 19 polling centers for the constituency. (ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY MEC STRINGER)