Chilima , Aerobics Fans Fundraise for Banda Brothers

By Joseph Chikalipo

Chilima (middle) in action

Mana, Lilongwe: The country’s Vice-President, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, joined the fundraising occasion dubbed United for Soldier Mega Aerobics and Mingle event at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe on Saturday which aimed at raising funds for Paul Banda, Lucius Banda and Francis Banda for medical treatment.

The Banda brothers have been unwell for some time and need treatment, hence organisation of the event.

Chilima, not only presided over the event, but also actively participated in the event through exercising with the patrons.

Upon completion of the physical exercises, Dr. Chilima took pictures with individuals and groups as well as signing autographs at fees ranging from K20, 000 to MK 200, 000 as part of the initiative.

Speaking after the event, the Vice-President expressed his gratitude to those that participated in the fundraising event and everyone who assisted in various ways.

“Personally, and on behalf of the Banda brothers who, I am sure, would have loved to thank you in person, I would like to sincerely thank everyone for showing up at as early as 6:00 am to support our music icons.

“I also want to commend Zodiak TV and Radio plus Mibawa TV for publicising the initiative for free,” he said.

Dr. Chilima further encouraged the Banda brothers to stay strong and believe that ultimately, things will be better once they get treated.

The Vice-President then urged Malawians to spare some time for physical exercises to keep their bodies healthy.

In his remarks, Secretary for Youth and Sports, Oliver Kumbambe, hailed the sports event which he said was organised for a good cause. He then expressed hope that such events would continue being organised.

“Sports unite people and as a ministry, we encourage the organising of sporting events to achieve a common goal,” he said.

One of the organisers of the event, who is also Chairperson of Friends of Lucius Banda, Eric Tsorokani, said more fundraising activities would follow.

“The family needs medical care which is costly, thus, we will organise more events to hit the target,” he said.

The Secretary for Youth and Sports also took a photo with Dr. Chilima at a fee of MK 100, 000. The Lilongwe-based Cycling Crew also donated MK 64, 000 for the cause.