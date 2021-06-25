Minister Kazako disowns MACRA Board after Chakwera Rhetoric… Zangazanga Chikhosi under spotlight

Kazako: Under fire

Typical of comedy, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has felt the heat today after social media platforms contradicted the President that no Board can have a trip outside the country without the permission of the line Minister.

Kazako has come out of his shell to defend his action following the barrage of criticisms that under his watch the Board has squandered over 46 million kwacha to have a workshop in Dubai when the economy is at it’s lowest point.

Kazako has just told NationOnline that he found the trip expensive and advised the board to think twice but his word was ignored.

“This is well recorded and minuted. If we need to change things in this country we must do things differently. The President has sent a strong message on this” said Kazako.

But the question is that why is the Minister coming out now when the issue has been there for months now?

Political analysts are quoted saying that if the President is to fire the Chair of the board only then he is being unfair and very insensitive.

“The President must fire the Minister, the entire Board and top management at MACRA if he is indeed serious about fixing the country otherwise he must not waste our time with his rhetorics”, said one analyst who did not want to be named who added that the Minister is lying in his Nation interview because the Board has no power to overrule the directions of the Minister.

In related development, some Boards that have also benefited from Dubai trips are EGENCO, NOCMA and LWB. EGENCO and NOCMA are chaired by the Chief Secretary to the President, Zangazanga Chikhosi who is viewed “goodboy” of President Chakwera.