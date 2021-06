WADI: No more

The country’s former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and renowned lawyer, Ishmael Wadi, has died.

A family member, Dominic Patel, has confirmed Wadi’s death.



“I can confirm that we have lost our beloved brother, father and a renowned lawyer we are now preparing for his burial this evening,” Patel said.



Wadi served as DPP during late Bingu Wa Mutharika’s regime. May his soul rest in peace.