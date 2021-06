File Photo: Deputy Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa faces Fired MENEB Director General Gerald Chiunda

The Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) has fired Gerald Chiunda as its Executive Director.

Chiunda confirmed the development on Friday evening but could not be drawn to disclose the reasons behind his firing.

Both MANEB’s Board Chairperson Professor Alfred Mtenje and Spokesperson Mayamiko Chiwaya refused to comment on the development.

Chiunda was suspended from serving the board months ago following the leakage of the 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams.