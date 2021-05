The High court in Lilongwe has granted bail to former director of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, Aubrey Sumbuleta.

Judge Chifundo Kachale says, among other conditions, Sumbuleta should pay a cash bond of K500,000 and two non-cash sureties of K250,000.

The former MBC Boss Sumbuleta was arrested four weeks ago on six counts bordering on abuse of office and indecent assault.