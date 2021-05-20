Historical: Chaula Becomes First Woman To Coach In Super League

Karen Chaula has made history by becoming the first woman to coach in the Malawian top football division, the Super League, after being appointed head coach for Ntopwa United.

Chaula has replaced Trevor Kajawa who left the team to join Mighty Tigers.

She has previously coached Blantyre Women’s Team, Angaliba Boys U-17 and was recently head coach for the Ntopwa U-20 team before the senior team challenge.

In an interview she said she is ready for the new challenge and will work hard to improve the team’s performance with the side just a place above the relegation zone with 14 points from 15 games

“Being appointed as a head coach for such a big team is a big honour and something that I cannot take for granted. It shows the team has trust in my capabilities.

“I am very proud to be the first woman to coach an elite League team because this has always been my ambition.

“I will work hard to make sure that the team performs well and survive relegation,” said Chaula, who holds a CAF C Coaching Licence.