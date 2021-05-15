Statutory Corporation Boards Warned Against Cutting Corners

By Kondwani Magombo

Desist from being enticed to make decisions- Mthambala

Mangochi, May 15, Mana: Controller of Statutory Corporations, Nwazi Mnthambala, called on the newly appointed boards of directors and senior management of State Corporation to apply professionalism and avoid cutting corners when discharging their duties.

Mnthambala made the call on Friday in Mangochi at the official opening of corporate governance orientation workshop aimed at equipping the boards’ members and senior management staff with knowledge of the prevailing legislation and government policies, among others.

The Comptroller of Statutory Corporations noted that some boards, knowingly or unknowingly, circumvent legislation or polices thinking that government policies do not apply to their respective parastatals.

“I urge you to desist from being enticed to make decisions contrary to your professional ethics and conscious,” Mnthambala said, adding: “It pays to jealously guard your integrity given that any wrong decision can result in personal liability.”

She said that there is need to realize that familiarity with the executive management will misalign one’s quest, or that of the executive management, to provide a much needed oversight.

Mnthambala added the board members appointment among many equally deserving Malawians, demonstrates President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s trust in their capabilities to provide strategic leadership and oversight to achieve intended goals.

She challenged the boards that their commitment and unwavering support will be measured against the impact that will be achieved and how the same will change the lives of Malawians.



“Government expects the boards to implement robust and objective performance management system for yourselves and for the executive management,” said Mnthambala.

On reforms, the Comptroller of Statutory Corporations urged the boards to take the issue seriously and she called for collaborative efforts from the boards and the executive management to achieve positive results.

The orientation workshop’s lead facilitator, Peter Muthete, called also on the board of directors to master the dynamics of their work and “be pacesetters of the change Malawians want to see”.

Muthete, who is Acting Director at Mpemba Staff Development Institute, further observed that although the sector has bagged some public sector reforms achievements, there has been failure to fully achieve the goals “due to lack of shared vision and understanding among the public sectors”.

The orientation workshop drew participants from all the 71 parastatals in the country and in line with Covid-19 preventive measures, the participants were split into two to maximize social distancing.