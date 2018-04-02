You have ever heard of ‘Operation Bwezani’ which happened in 1993 where the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) disarmed about 6000 Malawi Young Pioneers (MYP). The MYP was a paramilitary wing of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).
For those that were around that time, they witnessed a sudden turn of events where the MYP suddenly became a toothless entity. ‘Operation Bwezani’ became the buzzword used in mocking the humiliation that the MYP faced.
Just recently, you have also heard of ‘Operation Red star, where some old some buildings in the cities were earmarked for demolishment. We are waiting to see what will happen to those old buildings.
Also in past few years, in another operation, all makeshifts markets along the main roads in the cities were demolished.
In another operation, all the shoddy private secondary schools were closed.
The operations above, ignited fears among the victims. But for spectators, they provided an interesting spectre.
And another ‘operation’ is coming soon. Guess what it is! It is ‘Operation Landslide’. This will be masterminded by President Pro. Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) in which he is set to win with landslide votes in the 2019 presidential election.
Further, in this ‘Operation Landslide’, the DPP will win nearly all the parliamentary constituencies and councillors wards. You should pray to be there to witness how interesting ‘Operation Landslide’ will be.
Don’t forget, it is in the tradition of the DPP to win with landslide votes in all second terms of its presidents.
You were there in 2009, when President Bingu wa Mutharika won with landslide votes in the face of mega political party coalitions. Now, it is APM’s turn to win with ‘Operation Landslide’.
Am not ready for another 5years of blackouts,,, DPP kwanu konko
The first Bingu-led DPP term, from 2004 to 2009, was probably one of the most promising era in the history of Malawi and no wonder Malawians voted once again for DPP (with their feet in 2009). Unfortunately, the gains were wiped out with incoherent and destructive policies and fights with donor community. The first Peter-led DPP hasn’t been rosy either, characterised by number of missteps such as, persistent power blackouts, high levels of corruption and inability to manage and arrest it decisively, high levels of crime in general, collapse of the health and education systems, collapse of rule of law and crime busting units, construction of substandard infrastructure, perpetuation of tribalism and regionalism and appointment of incompetent but highly educated cabinet ministers. Are we going to witness a landslide victor for DPP? Probably yes, knowing how gullible and sleepy Malawians are. Malawians are like an abused woman who keeps going back to their husbands for more vicious abuse.