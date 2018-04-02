You have ever heard of ‘Operation Bwezani’ which happened in 1993 where the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) disarmed about 6000 Malawi Young Pioneers (MYP). The MYP was a paramilitary wing of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

For those that were around that time, they witnessed a sudden turn of events where the MYP suddenly became a toothless entity. ‘Operation Bwezani’ became the buzzword used in mocking the humiliation that the MYP faced.

Just recently, you have also heard of ‘Operation Red star, where some old some buildings in the cities were earmarked for demolishment. We are waiting to see what will happen to those old buildings.

Also in past few years, in another operation, all makeshifts markets along the main roads in the cities were demolished.

In another operation, all the shoddy private secondary schools were closed.

The operations above, ignited fears among the victims. But for spectators, they provided an interesting spectre.

And another ‘operation’ is coming soon. Guess what it is! It is ‘Operation Landslide’. This will be masterminded by President Pro. Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) in which he is set to win with landslide votes in the 2019 presidential election.

Further, in this ‘Operation Landslide’, the DPP will win nearly all the parliamentary constituencies and councillors wards. You should pray to be there to witness how interesting ‘Operation Landslide’ will be.

Don’t forget, it is in the tradition of the DPP to win with landslide votes in all second terms of its presidents.

You were there in 2009, when President Bingu wa Mutharika won with landslide votes in the face of mega political party coalitions. Now, it is APM’s turn to win with ‘Operation Landslide’.

