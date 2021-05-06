‘Salima Sugar Imported Covid-19 Positive Cases Under Control’

By Grace Kapatuka

Salima, May 6, Mana: Salima District Hospital says it is taking all necessary measures to ensure that all ‘imported’ Covid-19 positive cases at Salima Sugar Company are managed.

District Medical Officer (DMO) for Salima, Dr Jollings Kasondo, made the remarks in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) after a Public Health Emergency Management Committee (PHEMC) meeting that took place on Thursday.

He said the district team is taking all necessary measures to ensure that there is no more transmission of the disease.

“Everything is under control. We are managing the situation by ensuring that all cases are in self-isolation the institution.

“We are also conducting mass testing for all workers at the company including Malawians and communities around as well as conducting sensitizations on prevention measures,” said Kasondo.

The mass testing exercise is targeting 700 clients which also includes aggressive contact tracing and quarantining all positive cases.

He also said Salima District Council has tightened security at the company through the police who are guarding the isolation centre day and night to ensure that all Covid-19 cases are in self-isolation and are adhering to the preventive guidelines.

The DMO further said that the district officials will not tire in enforcing Covid-19 prevention measures to all communities in the district as a way of ensuring that the disease is controlled.

He was, however, quick to point out that the district hospital is yet to establish the type of variant that has hit the sugar factory.

According to Salima District Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) Coordinator, Noel Khunga, the district has had 42 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases of which 32 are Indians and 10 Malawians as of May 6, 2021.

He said the district team is currently working tirelessly to ensure that all contacts of the confirmed cases are traced and have their samples taken for testing.

Ministry of Health has since ordered closure of the factory for 14 days following reports of confirmed Covid-19 cases at the factory and communities around the sugar company.

A statement signed by Health Minister, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, said the company’s operations be suspended forthwith until further notice and that all confirmed cases be placed under institutional isolation.

Meanwhile, the district information office in Salima, with support from AFIKEPO project by FAO Malawi has intensified sensitisation campaigns on Covid-19 preventive measures.