Chikwawa Diocese Launches Website

By Steve Chirombo

Bishop Misikuwa_ Website launch-a major milestone in the diocese

Chikwawa, April 25, Mana: Chikwawa Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church has launched a website, chikwawadiocese.org, as one way of reaching out to souls through the electronic evangelization and other communication.

On Saturday, Bishop Musikuwa of the Chikwawa Dioceses led priests, Catholic Development Commission (CADECOM) officials, journalists to a launch that was held at Chikwawa CADECOM offices where he expressed delight over the new development describing it a milestone for the diocese in the era of technology.

“This is a true inspiration of the church and major trend in the diocese and Chikwawa Diocese will not be a recipient of news but rather dispenser of evangelization in homes, workplace and other places,” said Musikuwa

Chikwawa Diocese Social Research and Communications Coordinator, Father John Lockie, said the diocese has done a tangible thing which some people thought could not be possible.

“Utilizing the information and communication technology (ICT) is key in the diocese and in the commission and let this be an opportunity to make use of this development for the world to know that Chikwawa Dioceses really exists,” he said while commending fellow priests for their support in developing the website.

One of the catholic faithfuls in Chikwawa, Emmanuel Hagrela, welcomed the development of the website but appealed to fellow faithfuls in the country and outside Malawi to use the platform in the right way considering that it is faith based.

“This website will be instrumental in spiritual and cultural growth and has come at a right time as we are living in a modern world where technology is advanced,” Hagrela who is also Chikwawa Dioceses Catholic Men Organisation chairperson said.

Another faithful, Cecilia Banda, was impressed that the church is also advancing with technology expressing hope that the website will be relevant observing that most people spend a lot of time on internet.

“This website will reach out to many people and this is also a solution to ease the workload our priests and catechists have to reach out to people physically,” added Banda.

Belgium based SIGNIS, Catholic Church Organisation that supports most projects in communication also supported the development of the Chikwawa Dioceses website.