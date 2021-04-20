Veep Chilima Reaffirms Commitment to Fulfill Tonse Manifesto

By Emmanuel Moyo

Chilima briefed on project implemented by Greenbelt in Karonga

Karonga, April 20, Mana: Vice President, Saulos Chilima has expressed Tonse Government’s commitment to providing full support in the implementation of the Nthola- Illola Irrigation Scheme and Karonga Water Supply and Sanitation projects.

Speaking Tuesday when he visited K30 billion Nthola- Illola Irrigation Scheme project in the district, Chilima said once completed, the scheme will be producing 15, 000 tonnes of rice per annum besides creating 14,000 jobs thereby improving people’s livelihood.

He expressed commitment that if the project is not included in the Public Sector Investment Program (PSIP), government will find other finance sources and lobby for private sector partnership.

The project is under Greenbelt Authority.

“If the project would be seen productive and making profits, government will not hesitate to acquire loans to support the project,” said Chilima.

The Vice President, however, said Covid-19 pandemic has delayed implementation of most development projects that the Tonse Alliance had pledged but he assured that government will not drop any promise it made to Malawians despite the challenge.

In an interview, Director of Irrigation Operations for Greenbelt Authority, Eric Chizungu, was exited with government interest in seeing the project materialise.

“I am happy that government has committed K1 billion towards this 1000-hectare scheme which is expected to benefit about 2,400 families,” said Chizungu.

Later Chilima visited Karonga Water Supply and Sanitation Project through which it is rehabilitating and upgrading the existing Karonga Town Water Supply systems and extending piped water network to surrounding areas.

Commenting on the project, Chilima advised contractors working on the project to ensure quality and standard work for the initiative to serve the intended purpose.

In his remarks, Paramount Chief Kyungu urged political leaders to be united for the development of the country, peace and unity amongst Malawians.

Chilima who later in the afternoon presided over Karonga and Chitipa district councils’ quarterly reform meetings, is in the north to appreciate progress of development projects in the region.