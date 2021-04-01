“Constitution does not put Vice President any where near appointments of Ministers”

BY LYSON SIBANDE

Chapter 8 of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi composes the Executive arm of government where section (94)(1) provides that the President shall have the power to appoint Ministers and Deputy Ministers and also to fill vacancies in the Cabinet.

Section 95(2) provides that the president shall have the power to remove Ministers and Deputy Ministers from their positions and Section 97 says that all Ministers are responsible to the President.

The Constitution does not put the Vice President any where near appointments of Ministers and their deputies. The president appoints and fires Ministers at will and they are responsible to him.

While the President is at liberty to consult the vice president or any person about appointments or dismissals of Ministers, he cannot be held at ransom by any of them and can therefore not give excuse of his failure to execute his constitutional duties because of anyone.

