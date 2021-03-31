DPP Retains Liviridzi Ward

By Mary Makhiringa

Balaka, Mar 31, Mana: Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has unofficially retained Liviridzi Ward following the DPP’s Lucious Elia’s victory over six contenders in the March 30 Local government by-elections in Balaka.

Though the elections were characterized by serious voter apathy, unofficial results from all the 21 polling centres indicate that Lucious Elia of DPP has won with 2,191 votes against six other candidates.

The other candidates were Richard Kololo (UTM) 1,618 votes, Stande Nguyedye (UDF) 1,221 votes, Jones Chamangwana (MCP) 692 votes, Sten Mawindo (Independent) 328 votes, Martin Chilambe (Independent) 81 votes and Paul Naphiyo (Independent) 42 votes.

The election came following death of the 2019 elected Ward Councillor, Nelson Chimera of DPP who succumbed to Covid-19 on January 4, 2021.

Over 6,220 people came forward to cast their vote against 24,160 registered voters, the development which confused traditional leaders in the Livirivi area.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on the election day, Traditional Authority (TA) Nsamala said he was equally surprised that a lot of people did not turn up to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

“There has been a lot of civic education and we could hear a van passing by announcing the election and to my surprise people seamed busy with their things,” he noted.

Meanwhile the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is yet to announce the official results.