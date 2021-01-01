Chakwera Hopes for Prosperous 2021…Pardons 787 Prisoners

By Mphatso Nkuonera

Lilongwe, January 1, Mana: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has said there was hope in 2021 despite coming from a very troubling 2020 which has left the country vulnerable in some areas.

The President made this remarks in his New Year message aired on Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC) Radio 1 and MBC Television.

“I share in you a hope that 2021 will bring us a hope to us as a nation, but that hope will not come without our efforts.

“The year 2020 has left us vulnerable and left us hopeless due to Covid 19 Pandemic which has caused industry closure, loss of jobs and economy and all income generating activities and the pandemic has already faced us with a new wave which is stronger than the first,” Chakwera said.

He said for the country to do well we need reject the spirit of helpless surrender by not seeing ourselves as a people who cannot do anything to change ourselves unless there was help from government or donors.

The President said it must be the role of everyone when it comes to national building because as a nation we could rise even in a multiple crisis if we face our challenges collectively.

“Unhelpful surrender, making unhelpful complaints, isolated activisms are some of the approaches of solving our national ills and failed from time in memorial but now we must face all crises well focused and collective action.

“I know there are individuals whose duty is to point fingers at leaders or authorities because this is how they bring their bread and butter on their tables but this is not what we want,” the President added.

He said the 2019 presidential elections, closing borders due to Covid-19, firing of the Army General, Vincent Nundwe, force retirement of the Judiciary Chief Justice, Andrew Nyirenda, registering minors by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in the National Registration Bureau database were all the malfunctions that could have consumed the nation into chaos but were face with focus and collective actions.

Chakwera hinted on some success of Tonse Alliance success like, procurement of 120 metric tonnes of maize in readiness of any hunger challenges, fully funded Anti-Corruption Bill (ACB), implementation of K100,000 free tax threshold band, secured Tanzanians commitment to give easy access to its ports, operationalized the Access to Information Bill and the tripling of figures to access subsided Agriculture Input Programme to 4.2 million beneficiaries.

“We have commenced the construction of 10, 000 houses for houses for various security agents, turning Karonga into a town and Mangochi into a municipality as our focus is on tourism expansion.

“Fixing this country cannot be done by an individual or in a day. Fixing this country requires focused mind and collective action and not self-satisfaction or personal rewards,” he alluded.

The President called upon everyone to practically subscribe the Tonse Government philosophy of doing everything together and providing solutions to the ills of the country as one nation.

As part of Christmas and New Year celebrations for this year, the Malawi Leader has pardoned 787 prisoners including, well behaved and some who were in for pardonable offences.

Chakwera called upon the nation to continue practicing all Covid-19 precautionary measures in order to deter further spread of the deadly outbreak.