UTM Mouth-Piece Chidanti Malunga Retires From Politics

File: Chidanti addressing a rally

Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima’s UTM Publicity Secretary, Dr. Joseph Chidanti Malunga, has announced his retirement from active politics.

Malunga, a former Member of Parliament of Nsanje South West, made the announcement on Thursday.

He said this follows the expiry of his leave of absence at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) where he works as a lecturer.

“Just to clarify that I was still an employee of Luanar on leave of absence, which has now expired. I have to comply with the conditions of the leave,” said Malunga

Before joining UTM, Malunga was a Member of the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).