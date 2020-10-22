NBM plc Partners Think Pink In Cancer Virtual Walk

By Mc Donald Chapalapata, a Contributor

Hiwa (right) presents the dummy cheque to Nkosi

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has partnered with a cancer awareness and rights organization, Think Pink Malawi to hold this year’s annual breast cancer awareness virtual walk slated for this Saturday.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa said in an interview yesterday that due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, this year’s walk will be a ‘virtual’ one where people are supposed to observe social distancing rules.

“As you are aware, the month of October is the Breast Cancer awareness month and each year, Think Pink Malawi holds an annual breast cancer awareness walk where women, men, boys and girls wear pink and walk distances to bring awareness of the disease. This year due to Covid-19, we will be having a virtual walk where people will be walking for at least 2 kilometres in their preferred environment,” said Hiwa.

She said people can walk alone or with friends as long as they observe the social distancing rules.

“People are urged to take selfies or videos of themselves walking or running and post them on social media with the hashtag #ShowYouCareBeAware. They can then tag NBM plc and Think Pink Malawi social media pages to further raise awareness,” said Hiwa.

Think Pink Malawi Co-Founder Eleanor Nkosi said pink T-shirts for the walk are available for sale at K6,000 at Urban Café in Lilongwe or August House number 242 Tsoka Road Area 10 in Lilongwe. Those looking to purchase T-Shirts from other cities may call Think Pink Representatives on 0885 134 269.

“Others can also get sponsors to sponsor them for every kilometer they walk for K2,000 per kilometer and donate the funds raised to Think Pink Malawi for use in planned outreach programs,” said Nkosi.

Earlier this month, NBM plc donated K2.5 million towards cancer screening and treatment of vulnerable men and women through Think Pink Malawi.

Nkosi thanked NBM plc for the support and reiterated that Think Pink Malawi, which was established in 2014, will continue advocating for inclusive healthcare for all cancer patients. She emphasized that the support from NBM plc was an encouraging gesture in creating awareness to the public on breast cancer.