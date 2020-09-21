Flames Players Test Positive For Covid-19

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says two Flames players and two officials have tested positive for Covid-19.

FAM’s Competitions and Media Director, Gomezgani Zakazaka confirmed the development on Monday. He said all the confirmed cases were asymptomatic.

“We wish to report that the outcome of the tests were negative except for two players and two officials whose names will not be disclosed to maintain their privacy,” said Zakazaka

He added: “They are currently in isolation being monitored by our medical team and it is expected that they will be able to report for national duty once they test negative 10 days from the day when they tested positive in line with the National MoH guidelines on COVID 19,”

The football governing body undertook a precautionary measure of testing all the selected local players, officials and secretariat members of staff that are directly involved in providing support service to the national team when it’s in Camp.

The National team has started camping on Monday 21st September 2020 at the Mpira Village in Blantyre ahead of African Cup of Nations Qualifiers fixture.