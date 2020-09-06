Man Gets 10-Years Jail Term For Impregnating Mad Woman

By Kondwani Magombo

Mangochi, September 6, Mana: A 59-year-old man was slapped with a 10-year jail term on Friday at Namwera in Mangochi District for impregnating a 27-year-old mentally challenged woman.

First Grade Magistrate Court sitting at Namwera heard that the man, George Chambo, was arrested in June, 2020, after it was revealed that he had slept with and impregnated the mentally challenged woman.

Namwera Police Prosecution In-Charge, Sub-Inspector Blessings Madikhula said a sister to the impregnated woman noted some changes on her sister and this prompted her to query.

“When quizzed, the mentally challenged woman disclosed that the accused had slept with her several times. The matter was reported to Masuku Police unit,” explained Madikhula.

“The mentally challenged woman was referred to Bwananyambi Health Centre for examination, and it was later confirmed that she had a seven-month-old pregnancy,” he added.

This led to the arrest of Chambo on charges of having sexual intercourse with and impregnating a mentally challenged woman.

Appearing before First Grade Magistrate Mtunduwatha Mpasu, Chambo pleaded not guilty but the state paraded four witnesses who testified against him leading to his conviction.

In mitigation, Chambo prayed for leniency but the state appealed for stiffer punishment, saying the accused took advantage of the woman’s condition to violate her rights.

In sentencing, Mpasu slapped Chambo with a 10-year custodial jail term to deter others from committing similar offences.

Chambo comes from Minandi Village in Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi.