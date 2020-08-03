No Bail for ‘Cash Madame’ Dorothy Shonga, Mera Boss Magalasi

The Magistrate court in Lilongwe has denied bail to business lady Dorothy Shonga popularly known as ‘cash Madame’ and Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) Chief Executive Officer Collings Magalasi.

The two suspects alongside MRA’s Spokesperson, Patrick Maulidi were arrested last week by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on money laundering and fraud charges.

In the bail ruling, Chief Resident Magistrate Violet Chipao said the suspects may interfere with witnesses if released on bail.

The state has since been given seven days, counting from 30 July, to conclude investigations.