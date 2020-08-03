No Bail for ‘Cash Madame’ Dorothy Shonga, Mera Boss Magalasi

The Magistrate court in Lilongwe has denied bail to business lady Dorothy Shonga popularly known as ‘cash Madame’ and Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) Chief Executive Officer Collings Magalasi.
The two suspects alongside MRA’s Spokesperson, Patrick Maulidi were arrested last week by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on money laundering and fraud charges.
In the bail ruling, Chief Resident Magistrate Violet Chipao said the suspects may interfere with witnesses if released on bail.
The state has since been given seven days, counting from 30 July, to conclude investigations.
Why arresting people before concluding the investigations? This is not fair ooooh. Do you get it oooh, do you get it oooh? Its not good oooh to have some1 locked in just because the government has not completed neither started with the investigations. Done with investigations and if there is evidence that the crime was committed then warrant of arrest can be obtained rather than harrying to act on social media reports.