Former President Peter Mutharika’s advisor on political affairs Dean Josaya Banda has died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

According to family members, Josaya Banda who was also former EPAC football Club boss died on Monday morning after battling with covid-19.

The burial ceremony for the late Josaya Banda will be conducted today with strict covid-19 preventive measures.

Meanwhile, Malawi has recorded 3664 confirmed cases of Covid-19 including 99 deaths and 1645 recoveries.