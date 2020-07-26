Beach Soccer Association Elect New Leadership

Gift Chimbalanga has been elected as the new Chairperson of the Beach Soccer Association after defeating Mike Bwanali during the Association’s Executive Committee Elections held at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi on Saturday.

Newly elected beach soccer committee

Chimbalanga got 14 votes while Banda got one vote. Former Flames defender Panganeni Ndovi was voted as Vice Chairperson unopposed.

Others that also found their way into the committee without opposition are General Secretary Wakisa Mwambetania and his vice Jayne Jella as well as Treasurer Force Ngwira and his vice Fredrick Banda.

Willy Kumilambe defeated Wanangwa Kapapa on the post of Organising Secretary after amassing 12 votes against Kapapa’s 3.

Andy Khunga, Edwin Mtachi and Samson Malipa were voted as Committee Members. The Committee is also expected to incorporate a Legal Advisor.

Chimbalanga described the elections as free and fair and said he is ready to take the game to greater heights.

“I would like to thank the delegates for showing trust in my leadership. I am ready to repay their faith by working hard to grow Beach soccer in Malawi.

“Our first task is work on our constitution so that it is aligned with the FAM one. Then we will work on coming up with a strategic plan for the next four years.

“Among others things we would like to put strong grassroots structures as well as develop infrastructure that will enable us host international matches,” he said.

FAM 1st vice President His Lordship Justice Jabbar Alide, who presided over the elections, urged the new committee to respect its constitution.

“On behalf of the FAM President and the entire FAM executive Committee let me congratulate you on your election.

“You are there to represent your affiliates and the game. Please respect the constitution and work on aligning it with the FAM Constitution.

“FAM will give your all the necessary support to develop Beach Soccer in the country,” said Alide.