Manganya to Continue Acting

Malawian comedian turned-politician Dr. Micheal Usi popularly known as Manganya on says cabinet position will not be a hindrance to his acting career.

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera recently appointed Dr. Usi as a Minister responsible for Tourism, Culture and Wildlife.

“The name Manganya will not die…I am an artist and so why should I stop something which I love and I am in love with?

Even President Lazarus Chakwera encouraged me to continue and so all I am telling the nation is that I am still in it,” Dr. Usi on Wednesday in Blantyre.

Dr. Usi, who is the brain behind ‘Tifurenji?’ television series, joined active politics in 2019 after named presidential runningmate for UTM party.