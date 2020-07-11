Malawi Journalist Gerald Viola Arrested

The Malawi Police Service (MPs) has arrested veteran journalist, who is also Deputy Chief Executive Officer for National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) Gerald Viola.

Nankhumwa visiting Viola in police station

Southern Region Police spokesperson, Ramsey Mushani confirmed the arrest on Saturday morning in an interview. He said Viola will be charged soon.

Meanwhile, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for Southern Region and Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa paid a surprised visit to Viola at the Chikwawa police station.

The veteran journalist Viola once worked as Presidential spokesperson for the former president Professor Peter Mutharika.