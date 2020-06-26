Atupele Calls For Calm As Malawi Awaits Official Results

The United Democratic Front (UDF) leader, Atupele Muluzi has urged his supporters to remain calm as the country awaits official results for the Tuesday’s fresh presidential elections.

Be Calm- Muluzi

Muluzi, who is the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and UDF alliance runningmate, made the call in an interview with a local media on Friday.

He said his supporters should disregard results published on social media and wait for official declaration from Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

According to unofficial results, Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera is leading with 59 percent of the total votes against 38 percent for incumbent President Peter Mutharika.

Malawi conducted the fresh presidential elections following the nullification of May 2019 polls by the court.