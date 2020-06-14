Mutharika Deserves to Win Fresh Polls- Vuwa

By Luzily Chiponde, MANA

Minister of Environment, Tourism and Wild Life, Symon Vuwa Kaunda has urged people in Nkhata Bay to vote for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance torch bearer Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika in June 23 fresh presidential elections.

He made the remarks during the two rallies he held with Mighty UDF and DPP party representatives on Sunday at Mtetete and Msani wards in the district.

Kaunda, who is also parliamentarian for Nkhata Bay Central Constituency, said the Mighty DPP deserves a win arguing it already did in 2019 election.

“We already got more votes in 2019 presidential elections, now we want to prove to Malawians that Peter Mutharika is the rightful President of this nation,” he said.

The minister said in 2019 people voted for President Professor Mutharika because he is a visionary leader who has developed the country within a short period of time.

He said in Nkhata Bay alone Mutharika constructed a Jetty, a road, district hospital, new market and bus deport.

He assured people of the street lights project as promised by Mutharika to light Nkhata Bay town from the Jetty to the main district hospital.

Representing DPP women, Suzyu Mhoni said President Mutharika’s leadership has shown no favoritism among ethnic groups.

“Previously the north was being neglected. Major developments were being implemented somewhere else but now here in Nkhata Bay we are singing a new song.”