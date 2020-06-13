Mutharika to Construct National Stadium At Njamba

By Memory Chatonda

Mutharika unveils the plaque on construction of Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers Stadia in Blantyre-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana (4)

Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika has disclosed government’s plan to construct state-of-the- art national stadium at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre as one way of promoting sporting activities in the country.

Mutharika made the disclosure on Saturday during the presidential launch of construction of two stadiums for Nyasa Big Bullets and Be-Forward Wanderers at Nyambadwe Primary School ground in Blantyre.

He said his government is currently in talks with sponsors to build and finance the project of the national stadium to benefit more youth with sporting activities.

“My government is committed to promoting sporting activities in the country. That is why, last time I made a promise to construct two stadia for Nyasa Bullets and Wanderers considering that these are big teams that have produced players who are recognized in Malawi and Africa at large.

“Today, I am happy to tell you that I have honored my promise to construct the two stadiums. In addition, very soon we will build a national stadium at Njamba. The stadium will be of international standard,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika, therefore, commended Football Association of Malawi President, Walter Nyamilandu for introducing a football academy to nurture football talent.

Big Bullets supporter dances at their site at Zingwangwa-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

On youth empowerment, Mutharika said his government is geared to empower the youth economically and that so far, he has allocated K15 billion to Malawi Enterprise Development Fund to enable the youth access soft loans to start small-scale businesses.

Mutharika also said his government will continue initiating different development programmes such as construction of technical colleges, tarmac roads, and Malata and Cement subsidy programme among others.

“So far, my government has managed to increase access to water supply to people through the Mulanje-Likhubula-Nguludi Water Project, built a five-star hotel at Chichiri and constructed dual carriage roads.

“Shortly, I will embark on a series of projects such as the construction of new Chileka International Airport, a skyscraper at Wenela and also other five-star hotels in Blantyre in order to turn the district into a great commercial city of Malawi,” he said.

Mutharika, therefore, encouraged registered voters to go in their large numbers to re-elect him as president and his running mate Atupele Muluzi under Democratic Progressive Party and United Democratic Front ticket on June 23 Fresh Presidential Election for continued development.

President Peter Mutharika receives a gift from FAM president,Walter Nyamilandu-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

In his remarks, Football Association of Malawi President, Walter Nyamilandu thanked Mutharika for laying a foundation stone for the construction of two stadiums, saying the development signifies government’s commitment to improve sporting activities in the country.

“For over 50 years, the two clubs have been operating without owning a stadium which is a sad development.

The laying of foundation stone for the stadium projects is, therefore, a great, historic and memorable occasion for us. We, therefore, thank you for the gesture,” Nyamilandu said.

The construction of the two stadiums is expected to be completed in 18 months (104 weeks).-MANA