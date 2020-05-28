Female Entrepreneurs Urged to Be Aware of Business Law

By Steven Godfrey Mkweteza

Deal Sealed: PCI Executive Director Kondwani Ngwira and Malumbo Kumwenda during signing ceremony

The Project Innovation Centre (PCI), a local business advisory and development firm, has highlighted on the need for the female entrepreneurs in the country to cultivate a culture of securing their business ventures legally.

PCI Executive Director Kondwani Ngwira was speaking during pact signing ceremony between PCI and women lawyers association for Malawi in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Ngwira said the bid is one way of providing legal security to the women entrepreneurs on legal matters so as to help them to achieve their long dreams and assist government efforts in promoting small and medium businesses.

He added that the initiative has come amidst the backdrop of women entrepreneurs due to legal matters.

”Our various interventions have found that a lot of businesses most especially those run by women are failing to prosper because they do not secure them legally.

Most of them die or lose huge sums of money in law suits or any other legal related issues. Therefore, we have decided to engage women lawyers to help them with legal provisions,” said Ngwira.

According to Ngwira, the partnership would go along the way in helping women entrepreneurs to understand legal basis in as far as business management was concerned.

Ngwira said the mutual partnership entails that his firm would help the women with financial and entrepreneurship skills while the women lawyers would help on legal consultations on business registrations and other guidance among others.

On her part, the coordinator for women lawyers’ association Blantyre chapter, Malumbo Kumwenda commended the give and take relationship between the two firms, saying it will go along to empower women legally and ensure that they run their business within the laws of the country.

”Indeed, doing business nowadays without legal mind is risky as it is very susceptible to court suits and the related legal interpretations. The legal experts are needed to assess j ideas and provide advisory mind,” said Kumwenda.

Project Innovation Centre (PCI) was established in 2014 with an aim of promoting small and medium entrepreneurs in various sectors such as energy, health, education and ICT among others. It has a membership of over 150,000, comprising of over 80% female entrepreneurs.