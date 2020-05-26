Chiefs Call For Peaceful Campaign Ahead of Fresh Polls

By Dyson Kamwana

Kasungu, May 26, Mana: Chiefs in Kasungu have called on various political parties to conduct peaceful campaign as the country prepares for fresh presidential elections slated for June 23, 2020.

The calls were made on Monday during an interface meeting between chiefs and various political party representatives which was organized by Senior Chief Kapelura at his headquarters in the district.

Senior Chief Kapelura said as Chiefs they were concerned with current political atmosphere in the country which has led to political disputes, hence asking politicians in the area to embrace peace, integrity and humanity during campaign period.

“I have been observing what has been happening in different districts in the country; politics has caused so many disputes because chiefs are quiet on such issues.

I’m asking all political parties, especially during this campaign period, that they should conduct peaceful campaign,” he said.

The Chief warned that all political parties not adhering to the calls that they will be barred from conducting rallies in the chief’s area.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Deputy Publicity Secretary, Chris Theulo commended the initiative by the Chief, saying it was a great idea which he said should be emulated by all chiefs in the country to foster peace and unity.

“I am very happy with the chiefs in the district for taking part in facilitating peace and unity especially in this campaign period.

These are most difficult times when every candidate would want to raise his flag which causes tension amongst political party followers,” he added.

The meeting drew representatives from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malawi Congress Party (MCP), United Transformation Movement (UTM) as well as Chairpersons from various Development committees.