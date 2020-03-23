Standard Bank Encourages Customers To Use Online Capabilities

Malawi, 23 March 2020 – Even though we have no confirmed Covid-19 case yet in Malawi. As a Bank we continue to undertake precautionary measures to minimize any possible risks of spreading the Covid-19 virus, Standard Bank is encouraging customers to adopt its digital banking platforms as a preferred option to visiting a physical branch.

Safety of our customers is always our top priority- William le Roux

“The safety of our employees and customers is something that we care deeply about, and we strongly encourage customers to use Standard Bank’s suite of digital banking tools for their financial needs, whether this be from a personal or business perspective,” says William le Roux Standard Bank Plc Chief Executive.

“Digital platforms provide an efficient, fast, safe and nearly instantaneous solution to many, if not all of your daily banking requirements, away from public spaces.”

le Roux explains that with these digital capabilities, customers can manage account limits, make local payments or pay for their online purchases, download and send statements or apply for a personal loan conveniently from anywhere and at any time.

Some of the other digital features available to Standard Bank clients include the options to:

Buy anything online using your Visa debit card up to $5000- USD3000

Customers can increase or decrease card limits and access loans via 247online

Send money quickly and safely via Quickash to anyone with a mobile number.

Stay connected by accessing Airtime, Water, DSTV, electricity, self-account transfers, payments to any bank via Standard Bank online banking, 247 mobile and 247 App.

Customers can also use self-service to stop stolen or lost cards

Pay your MRA Taxpay ments through 247 online, Business Online and Enterprise Online

Payments to third party via Business Online or Enterprise Online

Direct Debit Orders Collections via Business Online

Send money to any standard bank or other local bank account on 247 Mobile , 247 Online, 247 app

“Standard Bank’s digital products offer ease and convenience, no matter where the person is located, and replace the need to visit a physical branch. During times like these, digital, contact free banking will help clients to carry on with their personal and business lives without disruption.”

Meanwhile, business owners do not have to leave their operations to tend to the financial aspect of their business such as purchasing electricity, paying staff, taking out a loan or managing limits on cards and sending money to their suppliers.

Some of the digital features available to Standard Bank’s business clients allow for business owners to:

Keep their businesses moving by accessing liquidity or working capital solutions. Small and Medium Enterprise clients can apply for and receive a business overdraft of up to Mk 10 000 000.00 within three minutes by applying online.

Ensure the lights stay on and the water keeps running at their operations by accessing prepaid services online.

le Roux , adds that a Standard Bank representative at the call centre will always be available to assist customers should they require advice or have specific questions related to their financial needs.

“This will likely see a higher volume of calls at call centres, and we have prepared our internal systems for any eventuality.”

“Standard Bank continues to closely monitor developments on Covid-19 both locally and abroad to ensure precautionary health measures are in place for our employees, clients and all our stakeholders while ensuring business continuity remains uninterrupted,” le Roux includes.