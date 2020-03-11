Mighty DPP Geared Up For Elections

By Blackson Mkupatira

Mulanje, March 11, Mana: Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Phiri has reiterated that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was not afraid of the upcoming elections, saying it has already proved to be the strongest party in the past three polls.

Speaking during a political rally at DPP Limbuli Constituency Office ground in Mulanje on Tuesday, he said he was certain that the DPP would win the upcoming Presidential elections again as it did in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

“Even if we were to go to polls tomorrow, be assured that DPP will win again,” Phiri who is DPP’s Director of Elections said.

He assured people of Mulanje that the DPP-led Government would continue to develop the country and create opportunities for its citizens so that they could be socio-economically empowered.

“From Nsanje to Chitipa, the President Prof. Peter Mutharika is putting up so much as far as development is concerned. In fact, just this week he launched the K13 billion Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MEDEF) which targets the youth and women so that they can become self-reliant economically by accessing loans to undertake small scale businesses.

“In addition, President Mutharika has proved that he is a true democrat. No other President would have accommodated the sort of demonstrations we’ve experienced in the country and the insults directed at him. Therefore, we must guard jealously against any of his detractors,” he added.

The Minister encouraged people in Mulanje to register and go out in their large numbers to vote come in an event of a fresh presidential election depending on the outcome from the Supreme Court of Appeal.

“As DDP, we are in majority as established by the three general elections that we have had by winning massively, but just staying at home without registering will not give us the much-needed victory,” he said.

“That is why I am urging you to register once registration begins and cast your vote on the polling day,” Phiri added.

Member of Parliament for Limbuli, Daudi Chida said during the 2019 Tripartite Elections, APM amassed 99.5 percent of the votes from his area.

“This is the stronghold for DPP; we did very well during the last elections. This time we are targeting 100 per cent; as such, I would like to encourage everyone who did not register or cast their vote last year to do so in order to win again with a landslide,” he pointed out.