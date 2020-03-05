Yes, I’m Not A Legend-Lulu

A Renowned Malawian R&B pioneer Lawrence Khwisa, popularly known as Lulu in the music circle has finally agreed with gospel music artist Patience Namadingo regarding his legendary status.

Over the Week, Namadingo steered social media debate after branding Lulu as an amateur in the music industry.

Reacting to Namadingo via Whatsapp status on Thursday, the brain behind ‘Kumalembe’ Lulu said his fans will decide on his legendary status.

“I do music to entertain the people. I enjoy doing music. It is not a tool for competing with others. I am not in a hurry to become a legend because I know what it takes to be a legend. Legends are usually in the afternoon of their careers,” he posted.

Lulu added that: “I am in the morning of my career and I believe I still have a lot to give to my fans. I respect all legends. My music and my fans will decide when I will be a legend. Meanwhile, let us all enjoy life with Good music. Avoid toxins just enjoy music and life.”

Lulu is one of the most popular and influential R&B singers in Malawi. He is famous for hits such as Sindirichoncho, Angampeze Ndani, Sindilora and many other hits.