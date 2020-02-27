Govt Re-Introduce JCE Exams

The Malawi government through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has re-introduced Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) Examination with effect from the 2020/2021 school calendar.

Minister of Education Science and Technology, Dr. William Susuwele-Banda made the announced on Thursday during a joint press briefing with Minister of Information Mark Botomani in Lilongwe.

Dr Susuwele Banda said first JCE Examinations after the re-introduction will be taken in 2021.

The Minister said government has been following, with keen interest, the debate on the need to re- introduce Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) Examinations as one way of enhancing quality.

He added that the abolition of JCE Examinations meant that students were taking four years in secondary school before taking National examination a development.

“This arrangement encouraged students to relax and at the end, not doing well in their examinations at the end of the four years.

“Furthermore, candidates that failed MSCE Examination had nothing to show for their attendance at secondary school level.

It is against this background, that Government is re-introducing JCE Examination with effect from the 2020/2021 school calendar year,” Said Dr Susuwele Banda

Government abolished JCE examinations in order to promote the practice of continuous assessment in secondary school.

Since the abolition a number of people have been logging complaints over the matter arguing that the development lowered education standards in the country.