Government to complete stalled community college projects

By Blackson Mkupatira

Chiradzulu, January 28, Mana: Minister of Labour, Vitumbiko Mumba has assured that government will complete all the six community technical college (CTC) projects that have stalled so that young people in the country can benefit from technical and vocational skills.

The six colleges are; Rula in Rumphi, Ngabu in Chikwawa, Mtowe in Nsanje, Malinda in Nkhotakota, Machinga in Machinga and Nsoni in Chiradzulu.

Speaking on Monday when he visited Nsoni Community Technical College, Mumba said government wants to operationalize all the colleges, as one way of empowering the youths to be self-reliant and boost the country’s economy.

“When I was appointed Minister, President Chakwera gave me an assignment that all community colleges under construction should be completed. So, I came to appreciate the works being done here so that when we are doing budgets, I should have something in mind,” he said.

Mumba, therefore, commended the contractor for building a high-standard facility and assured the community members that government will make sure that the institution is completed within the year so that communities can reap its benefits.

On his part, Sandstone Building Contractors Contracts Manager, Thomas Chirwa said 98 percent of the works at the college were done but due to lack of funding the facility has stalled for three years.

“We are just remaining with electricity, a little plumbing and landscaping. With resources, in six weeks everything could be completed,” he said, adding that there was a need for urgency as the facility is currently under threat of theft.

Traditional Authority Mpama expressed joy with the minister’s visit, saying there was now hope that the facility would be completed soon to benefit people from the district.

“Many young people in my area are currently just staying home because of lack of employment, if they could be trained in various technical skills, they could have some income-generating activity to support their families,” she said.

Construction of the K847, 762, 500.00 Nsoni Community Vocational Training began in January 2020 and was expected to end in June of the same year.