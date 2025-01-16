spot_img
Thursday, January 16, 2025
DPP Appoints Jean Mathanga As Elections Director

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has officially appointed Jean Namathanga as the party’s director of elections.

This appointment follows the reassignment of former director of elections Gladys Ganda to the position of presidential advisor.

In a statement released by the party and signed by its spokesperson, Shadreck Namalomba, the appointment is effective January 1, 2025.

Namalomba further clarified that this is merely the official announcement, as Namathanga has already been actively involved in election activities since Ganda’s reassignment.

