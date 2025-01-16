DPP Appoints Jean Mathanga As Elections Director

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has officially appointed Jean Namathanga as the party’s director of elections.

This appointment follows the reassignment of former director of elections Gladys Ganda to the position of presidential advisor.

In a statement released by the party and signed by its spokesperson, Shadreck Namalomba, the appointment is effective January 1, 2025.

Namalomba further clarified that this is merely the official announcement, as Namathanga has already been actively involved in election activities since Ganda’s reassignment.