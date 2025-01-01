MNT calls on Tobacco Buyers to promote Extension services

Quality for years has remained main determining factor towards attainment of good pricing.

Quality has remained on the same footing towards determining rejection rating.

LACK OF INFORMATION

It is against this background that Media Network on Tobacco is calling for these Tobacco buyers should apply extra gear in ensuring that they are providing adquate extension services to everyone because these tobacco buyers buys the golden leaf to everyone.

The chair said is aware that some companies provide extension services to farmers on IPS contranct but the goodwill can be expended to those not on the IPS.

“We dont need blame game in May when Tobacco marketing season is opened. We need these buyers to be proactive. If we are indeed serious in addressing the issues of quality let us start now,” says Media Network on Tobacco Chairperson, Alfred Chauwa.

Chauwa said there is need for our farmers to fetch good prices but that can only happen if they receive adquate extension services works.

BLAME GAME

According to the network there should be no blame game this lets every stake holder play their part startting right with the Tobacco Commission(TC).

RELEASE INFORMATION NOW

MNT is appealing to all the buyers to release adequate information regarding the farming best practices.

“As a network we are not experts in Tobacco but we rely on experts from TC , JTI, Nyasa Tobacco Company, Limbe Leaf, Tama, Alliance One and topping it all is Aret, these are experts in Tobacco, so we are calling them to join hands with the network and share the information,” he said.

Despite calls for diversification, Tobacco remains mainstay for the economy.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

According to the Network there is still overgrowing poverty in areas surrounding the Kanengo Industrial hub for our Tobacco business.

“People in Chatata, Mgona, Ngomani, continue drinking with animals , their children still walking long distances to access education, some are failing to start small and medium scale businesses and yet we have these international conglomerates, we are appealing to these companies to give back to their nebors,” he said.

He added “Yes we are aware that some Tobacco Companies are doing SCR to the areas where their farmers are based however there is need to extend similar hand to the nebor because even Bible says love yout Neighbor,” he opined.

ABOUT THE NETWORK



MNT is a Tobacco advocacy platform aimed at promoting Tobacco Industry. The grouping has more than 40 trained journalists which are there to report and safegard interest of the industry.

All communication should always go via its Chairperson on: alfredchauwa@gmail.com or the General Secretary on: msiskaclement@gmail.com