Saturday, November 9, 2024
Politics

Chakwera Delegates VP Usi to UN Climate Change Conference: Malawi Seeks Global Support

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has delegated Vice President Dr. Michael Usi to represent him at the 29th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (CoP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The conference, scheduled for November 11-22, aims to address global climate issues.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malawi will utilize the conference to lobby for adequate financing to mitigate climate-induced impacts and foster resilience.

Vice President Usi will engage in bilateral discussions with representatives from the United Kingdom, Scotland, Africa Climate Foundation, Green Climate Foundation, and OPEC Foundation for International Development.

Chakwera's trip to China bears fruits, as Malawi gets relief food
