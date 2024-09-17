Maranatha Academy scores highly in MSCE….Top performers awarded full scholarships to study in India

Maranatha Academy Private Schools have topped the charts in the 2024 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) results, with an impressive 99% overall pass rate.

At a press briefing held at Cross Roads Hotel in Blantyre on Tuesday, Ernest Kaonga, Managing Director of Maranatha Academy Private Schools and President of the Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM), announced the remarkable achievement.

“We are very much excited to unveil the performance of our school on current 2024 MSCE results,” Kaonga said.

He added: “Maranatha Schools has achieved highest grades in the country on both sides of girls and boys.”

Out of 392 students from Maranatha Boys who sat for the exams, 385 passed, representing 99%.

Meanwhile, 351 out of 360 girls from Maranatha Girls Academy passed, representing 98%.

Owen Jalasi and Hellen Thumbosi emerged as the top performers, with Jalasi scoring 8 points and Thumbosi achieving 10 points, the highest scores among boys and girls respectively.

Kaonga expressed gratitude to the top performers, announcing that each would receive K2 million kwacha and a scholarship to Shadah University in India.

“Maranatha Schools adds petrol to the educational sector of the country… We will continue to set high standards of education,” Kaonga emphasized.

The national pass rate for the 2024 MSCE exams stood at 54.79%, with 97,222 out of 177,434 candidates passing.