Friday, August 30, 2024
Fear Grips Malawi Media: Times Journalist Cathy Maulidi Gets “Death Threats” on WhatsApp

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi has condemned the growing trend of threats, harassment and online trolling of journalists by politicians and their supporters.

“We urge politicians and their supporters to stop threatening, harassing and demonizing journalists in an attempt to silence and discredit their work,” said Golden Matonga, Chairperson of MISA Malawi.

The latest incident involved Times Group reporter Cathy Maulidi, who received WhatsApp threats from unknown numbers over a story about Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule’s statements in Parliament.

Maulidi also faced social media trolling over the same story.

MISA Malawi described these actions as “attacks on press freedom” that “promote self-censorship in journalists and media outlets.”

Matonga emphasized that such behavior is “not acceptable” and undermines media accountability and professionalism.

The threats against Maulidi have sparked widespread concern among Malawi’s journalism community, with many calling for greater protection and support for journalists.

“We cannot allow politicians and their supporters to silence us,” said one journalist, who wished to remain anonymous.

“We have a right to report the truth without fear of retribution.”

MISA Malawi has called on authorities to ensure journalists’ safety and protect their right to report without fear of retribution.

The organization emphasized the importance of press freedom and freedom of expression in a democratic society.

