Hara calls for Malawians to vote for Chakweras second term

By Manasse Nyirenda

Rumphi, August 25, Mana: Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara has urged Malawians to vote for President Lazarus Chakwera during the 2025 general elections.

Speaking Saturday during a political rally at Rumphi Police Ground, Hara said Chakwera deserves a second term of office for working tirelessly to improve the welfare of Malawians.

Among other achievements by the government under the leadership of Chakwera, Hara cited among others, improved farm gate selling prices of various crops, road and rail infrastructure.

“As you are aware people have realized a tangible amount of money from sales of their farm produce such as tobacco, maize, and soybeans this year. The president has worked hard to lobby for better farm gate prices, said Hara.

She added that currently government is mobilizing resources for the construction of Rumphi-Chitipa Road.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Director of Youth, Steven Kamsiyano said Chakwera has championed reintroduction of Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) Examinations, removed quota system of selecting students to secondary schools and higher learning institutions among others.

“People of Rumphi are known for their love for education. Application of quota system deprived them of fair access to education and everyone across the country is enjoying fair selection in education processes,” said Kamsiyano.

Board member for National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF), Alam Beza said that the board has removed collateral for loans not exceeding K1 million.

Member of Parliament for Rumphi Central, Macdowel Chidumba Mkandawire also urged people in the district to continue rallying behind Chakwera and vote for him come 2025.

North-North Regional Chairperson for MCP, Kezzie Msukwa and some MCP Members of Parliament were present at the rally.