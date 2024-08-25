“Kukamba mosapsatira Dr Laz is far away from APM”

By Counsel Alexious Kamangila

How many are in prison over COVID funds? Or how many served their sentences? To imagine that he used the name of God in this shitshow is painful for a Christian like me.

You see, people that don’t love Malawi will just tell you that APM is old and incompetent. Yes, people that care more about their pockets and the deals they are currently getting will just say APM is inaudible, amayankhula zosamveka kwenikweni.

Well, those that love Malawi will tell you that our current President is energetic (I can’t say you’d coz he aint) but doing nothing to end Corruption which has found fertile ground in institutions that fight those that attempt to fight Corruption.

Guess who leads the FIGHT AGAINST THE CORRUPTION? Dr Laz of course.

Those who love this country will tell you that APM might not be as audible as we really would want, and we really struggle to hear him, but he is eloquent/logical but most important of all, he Acts on his words.

And when APM doesn’t have a solution, he shuts up, resulting into people saying he doesn’t care, he should at least address the nation.

Meanwhile, Dr Chakwera will speak colorfully, speeches that are clearly rehearsed as you can see below such that there is zero conviction in the speaker himself.

Observe carefully, he is purely acting here. Dr Laz will move hearts with words, only to tear apart or break to pieces those hearts with ZERO ACTION.

Yes, Dr Laz will pretend to have solutions to everything, and so every public out-cry he finds a suitable motivational talk kind of speech and read a brilliant speech. That of course is either followed by contradictory actions or total inaction.

Kukamba mosapsatira, all factors equal, the past 4 years of Dr Chakwera’s leadership, Dr Laz is far away from APM. The truth is, APM is way a better leader, and shocking a more impactful leader to people’s lives than Chakwera.

And insay this with great pain, coz I had great expectations, and I can only imagine those that wore MCP & UTM colours between 2018 and 2020. Anthutu anakwiya inu, samalani.

Isn’t it funny that if one was so committed to decampaign Dr Laz Chakwera, one just have to find Dr Chakwera’s videos from 2014 till present and play them. He own owns amwene. Zoopsa kwabasi.

So, Pemphero Mphande and Silvester Ayuba James stop misleading people. Tell it as it is. If money is involved, eat/chop the money, but don’t eat your brains with it lol.