ShareWORLD University to Launch Campus Radio

Dr. Theodora Mapemba Musamba, Vice Chancellor of ShareWORLD University.

Lilongwe, Malawi – ShareWORLD University is set to launch its new campus radio station, ShareWORLD Radio, within the Faculty of Languages and Mass Communication.

The radio station aims to foster a sense of community, creativity, and inclusivity, providing a platform for faculty, staff, and the community to share their voices and talents.

According to a press statement, ShareWORLD Radio will offer diverse programming, including music, news, current affairs, and talk shows on various topics such as wellness and mental health, human rights, and social justice.

The station will also host podcasts on academics, research, innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship, providing students with hands-on experience in broadcasting, journalism, and media production.

“We are excited to introduce this new platform to our university community,” said Dr. Theodora Mapemba Musamba, Vice Chancellor of ShareWORLD University.

“Campus radios have a long history of fostering creativity, community, and freedom of expression. We look forward to the innovative content our volunteers and students will produce.”

The radio station will be managed by a team of students, community volunteers, and staff, under the guidance of the ShareWORLD Radio Editorial Board.

The motto of ShareWORLD Radio is “Sharing with others: Culturally Correct!” or “Kugawana ndi Wena ndi Chikhalidwe Chathu” in local translation.

ShareWORLD Radio will broadcast within a 50-kilometer radius and will also be available on digital platforms nationwide and beyond.

The launch of the radio station is set to take place soon, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

This new initiative is expected to enhance the university experience for students, faculty, and staff, while also providing a unique opportunity for community engagement and outreach.